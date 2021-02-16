Candidate For NYC Mayor Art Chang Releases Comprehensive Policy To Revitalize The Arts & Entertainment Sector

NYC Mayoral candidate Art Chang has just released his plan to support, shield, and uplift the arts industries of NYC. The sector brings tens of billions of dollars into the city's economy every year -- and more attendees than every major NJ & NY sports team combined -- from film to TV, to theater, to visual art, and more. Chang sees many areas for tangible policies to support the arts in rebuilding after the pandemic has decimated the industry.

One of the biggest affordability issues facing artists today is space in which to work. Mayor Chang would immediately streamline the process to request permits for performances and other artistic programs in city parks, making them more accessible to all. He would also set up a city-sponsored mechanism for shared spaces with other industries. For landlords holding empty units, Chang will institute a tax benefit program to incentivize them to donate their space to the arts. These spaces can then be used by artists for free as rehearsal studios, workshops, galleries, dance studios, and more.

As the arts industry recovers from the devastating financial impact of the pandemic, a Chang administration will enact additional creative ways to support arts businesses by taking expenses off of their plates. He believes the city can and should use its position in marketing & tourism to promote the arts. NYC can provide ad credits to nonprofits and small arts businesses for ads to get the word out on the subway, buses, public buildings, and more. And understanding how, especially for smaller theater companies, concessions sales are a necessity to recoup production investments, the Mayor Chang administration will make wine and beer licenses more easily available to small arts businesses, including those who do not own or rent their own performance space.

Importantly, Chang pledges to fund arts education in our schools, including arts training in NYC's workforce development programs and summer work programs, with the goal of increasing opportunities and diversity in the arts workforce. "We know how much stronger our communities will be when our TV shows, movies, plays, and musicals are written by more women, people of color, and people with disabilities, with diverse main characters and stories that reflect all of us," says Chang.

Chang also believes that arts conglomeration economies should not be limited to Manhattan. As Mayor, Chang will facilitate the creation of Arts Districts in each borough, to build thriving mini-neighborhoods that support and cultivate diverse artistry in our local communities.

Lastly, Chang recognizes the foundational importance of art in our society. As Mayor, Chang will devote 1% of all public construction funds to the arts. Artists can and should be paid to paint murals, build sculptures, perform in, and beautify our public spaces.

Read Art Chang's full policy on supporting the Arts & Entertainment sector at www.chang.nyc/arts-and-entertainment.