Canceled and Streamed Productions Will be Eligible for The Pulitzer Prize For Drama

The eligibility rules have been changed due to the pandemic.

The New York Times has reported that due to the ongoing health crisis, theatrical work streamed online and shows that were scheduled to be staged in person but were canceled, will now be eligible for the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

In a joint statement, the prize's co-chairs, Stephen Engelberg of ProPublica and Aminda Marqués González of the Miami Herald shared:

"The spread of the COVID virus has closed theaters but has in no way dampened the creativity of the nation's playwrights," "In this year, of all years, we wanted to honor the work that is being done. The shows are going on, if the audience is remote."

Eligibility for the Pulitzer Prize for drama previously required an in-person production. This year's winner was Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop".

For the 2021 award - recognizing work from 2020 - the eligible entrants will include "full-length dramatic works" that were scheduled to be produced this year, "as well as plays produced and performed in places other than theaters, including online, outside or in site-specific venues."

The board also shared: "Creators of dramatic works can determine when it is ready for award consideration, as it may be submitted only once,"

Shows that opened early this year and may be contenders for the prize include "Dana H.," by Lucas Hnath and "Cambodian Rock Band," by Lauren Yee. Productions that were scheduled, but cancelled include "The Minutes," by Tracy Letts, "Sanctuary City," by Martyna Majok, and "Flying Over Sunset," by James Lapine, Tom Kitt and Michael Korie. Streaming dramas include an Apple family pandemic trilogy by Richard Nelson, and "The Line," by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen.

