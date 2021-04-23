Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CampYATC Celebrates 20 Years with an All-Star Faculty Including Megan Hilty, Laurie Metcalf, Julia Lester & More!

Summer Camp with the Stars

Apr. 23, 2021  
CampYATC Celebrates 20 Years with an All-Star Faculty Including Megan Hilty, Laurie Metcalf, Julia Lester & More!

"Where else can you learn to belt from Megan Hilty, write a song with Darren Criss, and then work out the beats of a monologue alongside Laurie Metcalf! I love that my daughter gets to go to YATC & every summer I beg her to let me go to camp too!" - Carol, Parent

Young Actors' Theatre Camp

Summer is Back!
Celebrating our 20th Anniversary season in person!

CampYATC is an award winning overnight camp in the Santa Cruz mountains for campers who love the performing arts and film, on stage and off.

COVID compliant and safe environment

Young Actors' Theatre Camp Alex Brightman Eden Espinosa Jim O'Heir
Kate Rockwell Naomi Grossman Laurie Metcalf Megan Hilty
Laura Bell Bundy James Alsop Zach Piser Julia Lester

Register at HERE or call 925-858-3548


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles
NY PopsUp Issues Statement on Involvement of Scott Rudin Photo

NY PopsUp Issues Statement on Involvement of Scott Rudin

Competition Series OPENING NIGHT AMERICA Will Develop Four Musicals Photo

Competition Series OPENING NIGHT AMERICA Will Develop Four Musicals

Last Weekend to Audition for Next on Stage! - Calling All High School and College Students Photo

Last Weekend to Audition for Next on Stage! - Calling All High School and College Students

Katrina Lenk, Amber Grey & More to Star in AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC! Photo

Katrina Lenk, Amber Grey & More to Star in AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC!


More Hot Stories For You