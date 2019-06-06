Camila Cabello-Led Modern CINDERELLA Musical Film Gets Release Date

Camila Cabello is set to make her feature acting debut in a reimagined Cinderella. Variety reports that the studio has just given the film an official release date of February 2021.

The film is helmed by Kay Cannon, the director of Blockers, and is set up at Sony's Columbia label. Sony is putting the project on the fast track for production.

Cabello not only stars, but is also integrally involved in the music for the film.

The idea for film came from an original idea from James Corden. Corden is also producing the reimagined classic with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73, the production banner.

Plot details are still under wraps but the story is described as a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure.

Cannon is best known for writing the Pitch Perfect musical comedies. She made her directorial debut with Blockers.

Cabello began her career as a part of girl group Fifth Harmony . She went solo and hit superstar status with her single, Havana, which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week. Her debut album, Camila, also broke records when it debuted at No. 1 on 110 iTunes charts around the world.





