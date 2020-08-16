Cameron Mackintosh Makes 200 UK Theatre Employees Redundant

The process began in June, but now all staff have been notified.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh has made approximately 200 UK theatre employees redundant, The Guardian reports.

BroadwayWorld previously reported in June that the redundancies had been announced, and the process was beginning. Now, about 200 staff have officially been notified.

A spokesperson for Mackintosh's operations said, "It is a very sad time for everyone affected by this thankless situation one we could never have imagined would have been forced on the industry."

Read the original story on The Guardian.

Theatres have been closed since March as a result of the health crisis. They are now allowed to reopen, beginning Saturday, with socially distanced audiences.

For nearly 45 years Cameron Mackintosh has been producing more musicals than anyone else in history, including the three longest running musicals of all time, "Les Misérables", "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats". "Mary Poppins", his co-production with Disney, is now also dispersing its magic globally with smash hit productions having just opened in Australia and Holland, with further productions soon to open in Germany and Japan. "Miss Saigon", another of his massive hits, continues to spawn around the world. As well as new musicals, Cameron enjoys producing new versions of such classics as "Oliver!" which has just enjoyed another record-breaking run at London's legendary Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Cameron owns seven historic theatres in London's West End, Prince of Wales, Gielgud, Queen's, Wyndham's, Noel Coward, Novello and Prince Edward. He is also co-owner of Music Theatre International, the world's largest theatre library.

