Cameron Mackintosh Considering Job Cuts During Continued Closure Period
According to The Stage, West End and Broadway producer Cameron Mackintosh will soon begin consultations to deliberate job cuts at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and Cameron Mackintosh Ltd.
A spokeswoman for Mackintosh told The Stage: "CML and DMT expect to operate with a reduced workforce during this continued closure period, with the consultation period due to conclude in mid-July."
Many British theatre companies face the same decisions, as it is expected that government aid will be phased out by October.
BECTU's Philippa Childs added: "The government's total lack of understanding of the issues facing the creative industries is disastrous and damaging for the UK economy... What it is failing to understand is that these conversations are currently irrelevant as so many organizations are about to close or their workforce will be made redundant - particularly those who are in some of the lowest paid roles."
For nearly 45 years Cameron Mackintosh has been producing more musicals than anyone else in history, including the three longest running musicals of all time, "Les Misérables", "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats". "Mary Poppins", his co-production with Disney, is now also dispersing its magic globally with smash hit productions having just opened in Australia and Holland, with further productions soon to open in Germany and Japan. "Miss Saigon", another of his massive hits, continues to spawn around the world. As well as new musicals, Cameron enjoys producing new versions of such classics as "Oliver!" which has just enjoyed another record-breaking run at London's legendary Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.
Cameron owns seven historic theatres in London's West End, Prince of Wales, Gielgud, Queen's, Wyndham's, Noel Coward, Novello and Prince Edward. He is also co-owner of Music Theatre International, the world's largest theatre library.
