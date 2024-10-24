Caleb Teicher's A VERY SW!NG OUT HOLIDAY Comes to The Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of esteemed dance maker Caleb Teicher with their latest and most joyous production yet, A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday. The world premiere Joyce Theater production puts the happy in the happiest season of all with performances at The Joyce Theater from December 3-15.

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

'Tis the season to swing this December at The Joyce Theater, with the world premiere of Caleb Teicher's A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday. Along with their braintrust of collaborators—Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, and Eyal Vilner—the acclaimed director and choreographer invites audiences to revel in the joy of social dance and festive cheer in this new rendition of their lauded hit show, SW!NG OUT. The world premiere Joyce Theater production brings Lindy Hop champions and their unparalleled talents to the Joyce stage, celebrating holiday classics played live by the Eyal Vilner Big Band, including Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?, and more. In the second act, audiences are invited to don their gay apparel and join in the fun by dancing with friends, family, and artists alike in a post-show jam session.

A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday promises exhilarating performances and the essence of holiday revelry for audiences of all ages during the most joyous time of year.