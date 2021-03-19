Caissie Levy Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl!

Caissie Levy has revealed that she has given birth to a baby girl, Talulah Ruby! Levy took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Levy and her husband, David Reiser also have a young son, five-year-old Izaiah.

Caissie Levy most recently starred as Elsa in Frozen on Broadway

Other Broadway credits include Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables; Molly in Ghost (and West End/cast album); Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (and West End/cast album); Elphaba in Wicked (and Los Angeles); Penny in Hairspray (and first national tour/Toronto).

Off-Broadway: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater/cast album); Sara in Murder Ballad; Maureen in Rent (national tour). She has performed solo internationally, including with Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and recent Carnegie Hall debut with the NY Pops. Her solo album With You is available on iTunes.