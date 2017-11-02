Cady Huffman's New Series CADY DID Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Monday Morning Productions has launched its online campaign to fund the first season of the original comedy series, "Cady Did", starring stage and screen veteran Cady Huffman.

Awarded Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the Broadway smash, The Producers, Ms. Huffman has also been featured in The Nance, Big Deal, Steel Pier and The Will Rogers Follies, for which she was also nominated for a Tony Award.

Ms. Huffman's recent television credits include "Difficult People", Madam Secretary", "Blue Bloods", "Master of None" and the popular web series "He's With Me" for which she won an Independent Series Award.

While a recurring presence on television, Ms. Huffman is also an accomplished cabaret performer, headlining at Feinstein's and 54 Below, among others.

Created and Written by "He's With Me" Creator/Writer Jason Cicci, in "Cady Did", Ms. Huffman plays a fictional version of herself, allowing her to poke fun at aging, the entertainment business and starting the third act of life. The Indiegogo campaign describes "Cady Did" as "the lovechild of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Green Acres". With no options left in the big city, Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) is forced to slink back to her small hometown after an embarrassing audition video goes viral. Humiliated and broke, she finds herself running a local public access TV station. As her past and present collide hilariously, Cady is forced to either grow up or GIVE up. Much to her dismay, she's never been a quitter."

Monday Morning Productions' past television credits include the award-winning original series "He's With Me" and "59th Annual Theatre World Awards at Studio 54", which aired on PBS. Recent film projects include the award-winning "A Conversational Place" starring Emmy Award winner Marilyn Sokol and "Superfriends" starring two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser.

The 20-day, online campaign for "Cady Did" is available at www.indiegogo.com now. The show plans to shoot all first season episodes the first few weeks in December for a Spring 2018 release online.





