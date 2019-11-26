CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James McAvoy Opens Up Dress Rehearsal to the Public on a Pay-What-You-Can Basis

Jamie Lloyd said, "Alongside the 15,000 £15 tickets and 15,000 free tickets we're offering across the Playhouse season with the support of British Airways, we have decided to open up tonight's dress rehearsal of Cyrano de Bergerac to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis. Audience members can pay any amount to see the show, without judgement. It is vital to find all opportunities to engage people in new ways and ensuring the availability of free and lower-priced tickets in the West End is essential to achieve this. The company and I are so excited to welcome this evening's audience - the first people to see the world premiere of this version of Cyrano de Bergerac."

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group, the UK's leading theatre company, and artistic director Jamie Lloyd, opens the dress rehearsal of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring James McAvoy, this evening, Tuesday 26 November at 7.30pm, and invites audiences to 'pay-what-you-can' to attend. This is as part of the company's commitment to making theatre more accessible, which also sees them offering 15,000 free tickets and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits across the season, supported by British Airways.

Dress rehearsal tickets will be available in person at the Playhouse Theatre Box Office from 6pm today, Tuesday 26 November and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis with each person able to claim up to two tickets.

Cyrano de Bergerac is the first production in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd which opens at Playhouse Theatre on 6 December, with previews from 27 November and runs until 29 February. The season also includes Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuiness starring Jessica Chastain which opens on 18 June, with previews from 10 June and runs until 5 September 2020.

