CYRANO Cast and Composers to Speak at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents The New Group: Cyrano Adapted & Directed by Erica Schmidt, with Peter Dinklage, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30pm. Music Director Ted Author will accompany the performances on piano.

Prior to The New Group's world premiere of Cyrano, Erica Schmidt (Book, Director), actors Peter Dinklage, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones and composers Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner illuminate the creative process behind the new adaptation of the classic tale Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand. Cyrano tells the story of proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves on behalf of someone else. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the dialogue, Schmidt's Cyrano is an enduring story about heartbroken yearning, and features haunting music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the Grammy Award-winning band The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

Cyrano will begin performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre on October 11.

TICKETS & VENUE

$45, $40 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York

Lead funding for Works & Process is provided by The Christian Humann Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Evelyn Sharp Foundation, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. While constantly evolving, we strive to maintain an ensemble approach to all our work and an articulated style of emotional immediacy in our acting and productions. In this way, we seek a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now", a true forum for the present culture. Learn more at TheNewGroup.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You