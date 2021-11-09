CSC's ASSASSINS Announces Three-Week Extension

Classic Stage Company today announced that it has added three weeks of performances to its highly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by CSC's Tony Award-winning artistic director, John Doyle. The company has also revealed new details for a series of Classic Perspectives events-post-show discussions featuring artists from the production and experts on its themes. Officially opening Sunday, November 14, Assassins will now run through Saturday, January 29, 2022. Extension tickets ($15-100) go on sale this Thursday, November 11, at noon EST at classicstage.org.

The Extension - Schedule of Performances

Performances in the extension (January 11-29, 2022) will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm.

Classic Perspectives Events

Thursday, November 18, 2021 (following the 7pm performance)

Actor-Musicians at CSC and Beyond

Audience members can stay after the performance for a discussion with CSC Artistic Director John Doyle about the role of actor-musicians in Assassins and his previous work. Panelists will also include Elizabeth A. Davis, Ben Magnuson, and Katrina Yaukey.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 (following the 2pm performance)

Saturday Symposium: The Insanity Defense

Audience members can stay for this post-show chat with experts on the use of the "insanity" defense in the cases of Presidential assassinations and attempts. Panelists will include attorney Matthew Fishbein and forensic psychologist Dr. Alberto Yohananoff.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 (following the 7pm performance)

Company Talkback

Join director John Doyle and members the company of Assassins for a post-performance talk about the rehearsal process and the making of this production of Assassins.

About Assassins

Currently in previews, a year and a half after its planned debut, Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be Assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

Doyle's stellar production features Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.

The creative team includes John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), The Telsey Office (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals Doyle has directed. He staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.