CROWDED PLACES/OPEN SPACES Online Viewing Room Now Open

The online viewing room for Crowded Places/Open Spaces is now live on the Betty Cunningham Gallery's website!

The paintings in this exhibition split into two distinct themes: crowded places where an overhead view of hats- homburgs, bowlers, fedoras, caps - jam together to fill the picture plane, and open spaces where driverless cars traverse surreal landscapes that seemingly extend forever.

In all of his work, the artist relies on patterns to create an infinite sense of time and place that continues beyond his canvases. Although two distinct themes, both find root in the artist's lifelong interest in film; framing, serializing and sequencing is seen in Drasler's process as well as his subject. The exhibition includes 30 oil paintings created between 2005 and 2021.

Born in Waukegan, IL, Greg Drasler received a BFA and MFA from the University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana. He has exhibited regularly in the US since the mid 80's. Widely collected privately, Drasler's work can be seen in the collections of Dow Jones, Inc., New York; Krannert Art Museum, Champaign, IL; University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana, IL; New Museum of Contemporary Art, New York; The Fisher Landau Center for Art, Long Island City, New York. Drasler has been the recipient of the Pollock Krasner Foundation Grant (2019), John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship (2015), National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship (1993) and the New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship (1991). He is currently a Professor at Pratt Institute and previously taught at Princeton University.

The exhibition and online viewing room will remain on view through March 6, 2020.