COVID-19 Outbreak Halts Production on MATILDA Netflix Movie

A positive COVID-19 test on the set of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda has halted production for as long as ten days.

The production on the second season of Bridgerton was also paused due to an on set outbreak, according to Deadline. England is currently seeing upwards of 50,000 positive COVID tests per day.

The film is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix in December of 2022, with a theatrical release set for the U.K. and Ireland on December 2nd.

The cast of "Matilda" includes Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

The film adaptation is helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Ellen Kane, who worked with choreographer Peter Darling on the stage production, will contribute choreography.