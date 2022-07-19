CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!

Earn a chance to win two VIP packages to "A Starlight Symphony... An Evening with Sarah Brightman" at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas Friday October 14!

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The VenetianÂ® Resort Las Vegas*. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by "A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman."

This beautiful new show will feature Sarah performing many of her greatest hits with orchestra, choir and special guest Japanese superstar and composer Yoshiki, alongside other guest performers. Yoshiki recently collaborated with Brightman on their hit single "Miracle," which appears on her latest studio album Hymn.

One lucky winner will win: Two (2) Gold VIP Packages

Each package includes:

â€¢ One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket

â€¢ Limited Edition Retro Felt Blacklight Tour Poster

â€¢ Concert program

â€¢ Collectible branded laminate

â€¢ Priority check-in and entrance

â€¢ Onsite check-in staff

*This package does not include transportation and board in Las Vegas.