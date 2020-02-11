COMPLETELY MENTAL LIVE Announced At The Secret Room
Eric Walton gets COMPLETELY MENTAL with Hidden Cabaret. On Monday February 24th, celebrated Manhattan mind-reader Eric Walton invites you to experience complete awe at COMPLETELY MENTAL.
Produced in coordination with Dean Roth and Craig Horsely of Hidden Cabaret, COMPLETELY MENTAL is a first-of-its-kind variety show that features world-class mind-readers performing incredible feats of mental dexterity in which thoughts are divined, futures are predicted, and gobs are utterly smacked.
Hosted by Walton, whom Gothamist describes as "The sharpest knife in the drawer," the February 24th event will also include masterful contortionist ELLIE STEINGRAEBER plus a headlining performance from America's Master Mentalist, JON STETSON.
As a third generation mind-reader, Mr. Stetson is highly regarded as one of the most impressive and knowledgeable performers working today. By deftly combining the art of mystery, the study of psychology, and the power of intuition, he creates a potent blend of sophisticated fun and the result is pure slack jawed amazement.
Don't miss your chance to experience all of this mind-blowing entertainment LIVE at The Secret Room, an off-broadway speakeasy supper club, located in the heart of the theatre district.
For reservations to COMPLETLEY MENTAL, please visit Hidden Cabaret's website and browse their specially selected menu as well as a list of future events. The Secret Room is located at 707 8th Avenue just below the Iron Bar on 45th street. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks with the show starting at 7pm.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
Garrett Clayton, Daisy Eagan and Catherine Wadkins To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles This May
The beloved musical A Little Night Music is getting a new Los Angeles production with an eye-catching cast, including Tony Award winner, Daisy Eagan, ... (read more)