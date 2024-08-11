COME FROM AWAY Will Be First Broadway National Tour to Perform at U.S. Military Installations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Tony-award-winning musical, will make stops at three military installations this August, which marks the first time in modern American history that the national tour of a Broadway show will perform an exclusive live concert version for the military community at U.S. military installations.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of the people of Gander, Newfoundland, and 7,000 stranded airline passengers who were forced to land there when U.S. air space was closed on September 11, 2001. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

For all performances, doors open at 6:30 PM, the show begins at 7:30 PM and the show concludes at approximately 9 PM.

The performance schedule is as follows:

August 20: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside of Dayton, Ohio (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was one of the first bases to be notified on 9/11, which ties into the plot of COME FROM AWAY).

August 21: Fort Knox in Kentucky.

August 23: Fort Campbell located on the Kentucky–Tennessee border (This stop will also include the COME FROM AWAY company participating in base engagement activities, which includes a visit to the Gander Memorial. The Gander Memorial commemorates the over 200 members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who lost their lives in 1985 in a plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland, the same location where COME FROM AWAY takes place).

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The current COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Abby Bobb and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Jacob Ambrosia. The tour music director is Sarah Pool Wilhelm.