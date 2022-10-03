COME FROM AWAY Creators & Cast Members to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Game Night

Come From Away's Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Petrina Bromley, Sharon Wheatley, and creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a Stars in the House Game Night, tonight, October 3, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY played its final Broadway performance on October 2, 2022 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). The beloved show is officially the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the longest-running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Irene Sankoff & David Hein said, "We are immeasurably grateful for the past five years, to Junkyard Dog Productions, Chris Ashley, Kelly Devine, Ian Eisendrath and our entire team, for the support of this incredible Broadway community and for our audiences who embraced and celebrated a story about kindness and being good to one another - a message which is needed now more than ever. Winning awards around the globe and becoming the most successful Canadian musical is a testament to this story and the incredible artistry of every member of our Come From Away family. But we're even more proud of the good we've all been able to do with this show: packing meals for food banks on 9/11, paying it forward with random acts of kindness and raising millions of dollars for countless charities. The candle is still in the window and the kettle's always on at Come From Away, with the continuation of our North American Tour and West End production, the return of our productions in Australia and Canada - and returning from a Netherlands production in Dutch to see an Argentinian production in Spanish, we are amazed how far the incomparable Newfoundland generosity continues to inspire around the globe. It continues to be an honor to tell this story and an incredible gift we'll never forget."

Stars in the House is a live streaming show dedicated not just to entertainment and raising spirits, but to raising money and awareness for charity.Stars in the House is hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, husbands and fathers who host the split-screen show out of their home in New York.

Stars in the House has featured stars like George Clooney, Tina Fey, Michael J. Fox, Ben Stiller, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Eva Langoria, Martin Short, Danny DeVito, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Owen Wilson, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Darren Criss, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell, Kelsey Grammer, Chita Rivera, Drew Barrymore, Norman Lear, Annette Bening, Mandy Moore and many, many more.