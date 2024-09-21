News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CLOSET CASES to Return To The Stonewall Inn

The performance will be held Thursday, September 26th at 6:30pm.

By: Sep. 21, 2024
CLOSET CASES to Return To The Stonewall Inn Image
Closet Cases will return to The Stonewall Inn on Thursday, September 26th at 6:30pm.

Listen to LGBTQIA+ comedians and storytellers tell their coming out and transitioning stories at the legendary Stonewall Inn! Closet Cases celebrates individuality and self-expression through humor and catharsis. The line up includes Arjun Banerjee (they/them), Jonnea Herman (she/he/him/her), Chewy May (she/her), Mindy Raf (she/her), Adam Sank (he/him) and hosted by show creator, Shawn Hollenbach (Shawn/he/they).

The show began in 2005 and was turned into a podcast with tons of stories told featuring alums like Kate McKinnon, Willam Belli, Elliot Glazer, Jeffery Self, Poppi Kramer, Keith Price, Emma Willmann and Frank DeCaro just to name a few.

Doors open at 6:30p and show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. The Stonewall Inn is located at 53 Christopher Street in New York City. Get your tickets now on Eventbrite at the button below.









