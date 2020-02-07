CINDERELLA Film Adds John Mulaney, James Corden, and Minnie Driver
More casting has been announced for an upcoming big screen remake of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.
Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver has signed on to portray Queen Beatrice with comedians John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan joining the cast as Cinderella's mice-turned-footmen in the film.
They join Pop star Camilla Cabello (Cinderella), Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Fairy Godmother), Tony winner Idina Menzel (Evil Stepmother), Pierce Brosnan (King), Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Robert), Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer in the remake.
It has also been reported that rapper Missy Elliott is currently in talks to portray the Town Crier in the film.
The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.
