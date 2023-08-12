CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Chicago on Broadway.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Chicago on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Chicago playing on Broadway?

Chicago is running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. It is located at 219 West 49th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Chicago on Broadway?

To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 49th Street (N, R, W), 50th Street (C,E), Times Square-42nd Street ( A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, and 7 trains) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, and M trains).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Chicago open on Broadway?

The revival of Chicago opened on Broadway on November 14, 1996. It is the longest running show now playing on Broadway and the second longest-running Broadway show of all time. The original Broadway production opened on June 3, 1975.

Is Chicago playing outside of New York City?

Yes! Chicago is currently on an international tour. It has previously played all over the world, with natable productions in London, Australia, Japan, France, and Canada.

What is Chicago based on? 

The musical is based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported. 

What is Chicago about?

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago

Who wrote Chicago?

Chicago features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The revival of Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie.

Chicago

How long is Chicago?

The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Chicago play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Chicago? 

The main characters in Chicago are Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn, Amos Hart, and Matron "Mama" Morton.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Chicago?

The opening night cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago included Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, James Naughton as Billy Flynn, and Marcia Lewis as Matron "Mama" Morton.

What songs are in Chicago? 

Musical numbers in Chicago include:

Overture – Orchestra
All That Jazz – Velma Kelly and Company
Funny Honey – Roxie Hart
Cell Block Tango– Velma, Annie, Liz, June, *Hunyak, Mona
When You're Good to Mama – Matron "Mama" Morton
All I Care About – Billy Flynn and the Girls
A Little Bit of Good – Mary Sunshine
We Both Reached for the Gun – Billy, Roxie, Mary and the Reporters
Roxie – Roxie and the Boys
I Can't Do It Alone – Velma
I Can't Do It Alone (Reprise) - Velma
Chicago After Midnight – Orchestra
My Own Best Friend – Roxie and Velma
Finale Act I: All That Jazz (Reprise) - Velma
Entr'acte – Orchestra
I Know a Girl – Velma
Me and My Baby – Roxie and Company
Mr. Cellophane – Amos Hart
When Velma Takes the Stand – Velma and the Boys
Razzle Dazzle – Billy and Company
Class – Velma and Mama Morton
Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag – Velma and Roxie
Finale Act II: All That Jazz (Reprise) – Company

Does Chicago have a cast recording?

Yes! The New Broadway Cast Recording features Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Marcia Lewis. It was released on January 28, 1997, on RCA Victor and won the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Did Chicago win any awards?

Chicago won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 and six other awards including Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

How do I get tickets to Chicago?

You can get tickets to Chicago and every other Broadway show here. 

Can a bring my child to Chicago?

Chicago is recommended for people 13 years or older.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Chicago here




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Shows Legacy Of Razzle Photo
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle

Last week, Museum of Broadway launched its latest special exhibit: ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO The Musical, celebrating Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb, and John Kander's timeless classic, currently the longest-running show on Broadway. Go inside the new exhibit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the show's producer Barry Weissler, and Museum of Broadway co-founder, Julie Boardman in new video from inside the museum.

2
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

3
dAmboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month Photo
d'Amboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Charlotte d'Amboise as “Roxie Hart” on June 12 and Dylis Croman as “Roxie Hart,” Jennifer Fouché as “Matron Mama Morton,” Ryan Silverman as “Billy Flynn” and Evan Harrington as “Amos Hart” all beginning June 5, 2023.

4
Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway

Check out new promos for Chicago on Broadway!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Chicago Lapel Pin Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Magnet Chicago Magnet

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. Originally from North Carolina, she currently calls New York City home.... (read more about this author)

THE LION KING on Broadway- A Complete GuideTHE LION KING on Broadway- A Complete Guide
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway - A Complete GuideHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway - A Complete Guide
THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete GuideTHE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete GuideMOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALADDIN

Recommended For You