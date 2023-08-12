CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about Chicago on Broadway.
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Chicago on Broadway. Check out all the details below!
Chicago is running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. It is located at 219 West 49th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.
To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 49th Street (N, R, W), 50th Street (C,E), Times Square-42nd Street ( A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, and 7 trains) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, and M trains).
The revival of Chicago opened on Broadway on November 14, 1996. It is the longest running show now playing on Broadway and the second longest-running Broadway show of all time. The original Broadway production opened on June 3, 1975.
Yes! Chicago is currently on an international tour. It has previously played all over the world, with natable productions in London, Australia, Japan, France, and Canada.
The musical is based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
Chicago features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The revival of Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie.
The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.
The main characters in Chicago are Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn, Amos Hart, and Matron "Mama" Morton.
The opening night cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago included Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, James Naughton as Billy Flynn, and Marcia Lewis as Matron "Mama" Morton.
Musical numbers in Chicago include:
Overture – Orchestra
All That Jazz – Velma Kelly and Company
Funny Honey – Roxie Hart
Cell Block Tango– Velma, Annie, Liz, June, *Hunyak, Mona
When You're Good to Mama – Matron "Mama" Morton
All I Care About – Billy Flynn and the Girls
A Little Bit of Good – Mary Sunshine
We Both Reached for the Gun – Billy, Roxie, Mary and the Reporters
Roxie – Roxie and the Boys
I Can't Do It Alone – Velma
I Can't Do It Alone (Reprise) - Velma
Chicago After Midnight – Orchestra
My Own Best Friend – Roxie and Velma
Finale Act I: All That Jazz (Reprise) - Velma
Entr'acte – Orchestra
I Know a Girl – Velma
Me and My Baby – Roxie and Company
Mr. Cellophane – Amos Hart
When Velma Takes the Stand – Velma and the Boys
Razzle Dazzle – Billy and Company
Class – Velma and Mama Morton
Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag – Velma and Roxie
Finale Act II: All That Jazz (Reprise) – Company
Yes! The New Broadway Cast Recording features Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Marcia Lewis. It was released on January 28, 1997, on RCA Victor and won the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.
Chicago won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 and six other awards including Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.
Chicago is recommended for people 13 years or older.
