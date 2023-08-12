CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Chicago on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Chicago playing on Broadway?

Chicago is running on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. It is located at 219 West 49th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Chicago on Broadway?

To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 49th Street (N, R, W), 50th Street (C,E), Times Square-42nd Street ( A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, and 7 trains) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, and M trains).

When did Chicago open on Broadway?

The revival of Chicago opened on Broadway on November 14, 1996. It is the longest running show now playing on Broadway and the second longest-running Broadway show of all time. The original Broadway production opened on June 3, 1975.

Is Chicago playing outside of New York City?

Yes! Chicago is currently on an international tour. It has previously played all over the world, with natable productions in London, Australia, Japan, France, and Canada.

What is Chicago based on?

The musical is based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported.

What is Chicago about?

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Who wrote Chicago?

Chicago features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. The revival of Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie.

How long is Chicago?

The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Chicago play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Chicago?

The main characters in Chicago are Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly, Billy Flynn, Amos Hart, and Matron "Mama" Morton.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Chicago?

The opening night cast of the Broadway revival of Chicago included Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart, James Naughton as Billy Flynn, and Marcia Lewis as Matron "Mama" Morton.

What songs are in Chicago?

Musical numbers in Chicago include:

Overture – Orchestra

All That Jazz – Velma Kelly and Company

Funny Honey – Roxie Hart

Cell Block Tango– Velma, Annie, Liz, June, *Hunyak, Mona

When You're Good to Mama – Matron "Mama" Morton

All I Care About – Billy Flynn and the Girls

A Little Bit of Good – Mary Sunshine

We Both Reached for the Gun – Billy, Roxie, Mary and the Reporters

Roxie – Roxie and the Boys

I Can't Do It Alone – Velma

I Can't Do It Alone (Reprise) - Velma

Chicago After Midnight – Orchestra

My Own Best Friend – Roxie and Velma

Finale Act I: All That Jazz (Reprise) - Velma

Entr'acte – Orchestra

I Know a Girl – Velma

Me and My Baby – Roxie and Company

Mr. Cellophane – Amos Hart

When Velma Takes the Stand – Velma and the Boys

Razzle Dazzle – Billy and Company

Class – Velma and Mama Morton

Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag – Velma and Roxie

Finale Act II: All That Jazz (Reprise) – Company

Does Chicago have a cast recording?

Yes! The New Broadway Cast Recording features Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Marcia Lewis. It was released on January 28, 1997, on RCA Victor and won the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Did Chicago win any awards?

Chicago won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 and six other awards including Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

How do I get tickets to Chicago?

Can a bring my child to Chicago?

Chicago is recommended for people 13 years or older.

