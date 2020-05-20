CELTIC ILLUSION to Begin Streaming on Broadway On Demand

Celtic Illusion, the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, created, choreographed, and starring Anthony Street (Lord of the Dance), will be webcast on May 22nd at 8PM EST on Broadway On Demand (www.BroadwayOnDemand.com) and available for streaming on the site afterwards.

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers' thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia's Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.

Celtic Illusion features a new soundtrack composed by a team including Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman's film Australia), Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent), and Michael Londa (Emmy® nominated singer and producer)

"Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side," said Anthony Street. "When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience."

"Celtic Illusion recently completed a sold out tour in Canada and was due to tour Australia this summer, which has now been put on hold due to Covid-19," said producer Jeff Parry. "With Broadway On Demand, we are excited to give global audiences the opportunity to see this wonderfully entertaining show. We also like the Broadway company, and we are keeping on the BroadwayonDemand.com platform as we plan for post Covid-19 Celtic Illusion live performances in New York and elsewhere."

