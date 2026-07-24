CELEBRATION OF ELLA FITZGERALD to Feature Grammy Winner Latonia Moore at NYC Opera

New York City Opera is set to present CELEBRATION OF Ella Fitzgerald, a free outdoor concert at Bryant Park in New York City on August 7 at 7pm, featuring three-time Grammy Award-winning soprano Latonia Moore in a program honoring the music of Ella Fitzgerald.

The concert will also feature acclaimed pianist Guy Mintus and his trio, celebrated cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, baritone Norman Garrett, and narrator Robin Phillips. Ray Brown Jr., son of Ella Fitzgerald, is set to appear as a distinguished guest. The program features music by George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Erroll Garner, Richard Rodgers, Dizzy Gillespie, and Ella Fitzgerald herself.

The event is free and open to the public. Additional details are available at nycopera.com/events.

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