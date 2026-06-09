CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, HAMILTON, RAGTIME, And More To Perform At BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth will return to Times Square on Friday, June 19, for its sixth annual concert honoring Black artistry, culture, and community.

Hosted by The Great Gatsby star Corbin Bleu, the free outdoor event is presented by The Broadway League in partnership with Black Theatre United and BTC: Building the Change as part of The Broadway League's Black to Broadway initiative.

The concert will feature performances from cast members of Broadway productions including & Juliet, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Hadestown, Hamilton, MJ, Ragtime, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, and Wicked. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Debbie Allen, the award-winning director, choreographer, actress, producer, and arts advocate whose groundbreaking career has shaped film, television, theater, and dance for more than four decades.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Duffy Square in Times Square. The event is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.