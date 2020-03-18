CATS Movie Almost Had CGI Butt Holes

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

The CATS movie is now available on digital home release and the ill-fated (we're not sure either?) hit adaptation of the stage musical is making headlines once again.

In one twitter exchange, someone alleged that in an early cut, all the cats in CATS had CGI buttholes which were later removed.

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats - Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Finding this cut is my white whale #ReleaseTheButtholeCut - Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Would CGI buttholes improved the film? We may never know. Sound off your thoughts tweeting us @BroadwayWorld!

The film opened on December 20, 2019 and was not a box office success, making $27,166,770 domestically and $47,246,639 internationally.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation. You will believe in the fun and magic of Cats.





