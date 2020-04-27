CAROUSEL's Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, and Ted Chapin, Talk Working With Jack O'Brien and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On April 24 he celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the original production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel with guests Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, and Ted Chapin, the President of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

The stars reflected on what their current day-to-day schedule is like amidst the health crisis.

"For me, it was rough the first couple of weeks," Henry said. "In the last two weeks, I've started to add more structure." He details how he started going to bed the same time every day, and tracking his water intake on a dry erase board.

"Especially as artists, we get our highs off being in a room with people and collaborating," he said. "That's not the case right now, so I've had to make little ways to give myself a whole new normal now."

They also went on to talk about working with director Jack O'Brien.

"Just his vocabulary," Mueller reflected. "I had to start keeping a list of the words he would say. Then I finally got to the point where I wasn't embarrassed anymore to say 'Jack, I don't know what that means. You're going to have to use a more layman's term word for me.' So at the end I had this great Jack O'Brien glossary that I came away with."

Watch the full interview here!

Carousel first opened on Broadway on April 19, 1945, it was an immediate hit with both critics and audiences. Carousel initially ran for 890 performances and duplicated its success in the West End in 1950.

The piece has been repeatedly revived, recorded several times and was filmed in 1956. A production by Nicholas Hytner enjoyed success in 1992 in London, in 1994 in New York and on tour. Another Broadway revival opened in 2018 starring Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry and Renée Fleming.





