CAROUSEL Comes To BroadwayHD On April 1

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel will be available to stream in the US and Canada on BroadwayHD beginning April 1, 2023. Directed by John Rando and conducted by Rob Fisher, the production stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as Julie Jordan and acclaimed baritone Nathan Gunn as Billy Bigelow alongside Stephanie Blythe, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, Tony Award winner John Cullum, Robert Fairchild, and Tiler Peck. The production also features choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1945, Carousel has become a classic of the musical theatre canon, captivating audiences with its poignant story of love, loss, and redemption, as well as its beloved score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The show has been revived numerous times, with this production earning acclaim for its fresh take on the beloved story.

BroadwayHD co-founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane stated, "We are thrilled to bring the beloved classic Carousel to BroadwayHD and give viewers the opportunity to experience this iconic musical in the comfort of their own homes."

Using BroadwayHD, theater fans can watch Carousel and a selection of the world's greatest theatrical productions, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience.