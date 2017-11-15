CADY DID Web Series, Starring Cady Huffman, Announces Production Team

Amidst the Indiegogo campaign for its second original series, "Cady Did," Monday Morning Productions is announcing members of the production crew who will bring the online comedy, starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, to life.

In the director's chair will be Megan Hess, a multi-disciplinary storyteller invested in creating comedy. Megan earned a BA in Film from Emerson College and MFA in Film from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is currently on staff in the Graduate Film Department at the School of Visual Arts.

Veteran costume designer Christopher Lawrence has signed on to co-create the show's wardrobe. His work has been featured in high-profile film and television projects for years. A recipient of the Costume Designers Guild Award, Christopher's most recent credits include Showtime's "Ray Donovan," "The Space Between Us" and Michael Mann's "Texas Killing Fields."

Co-costume designer for the project will be Raxann Chin, whose recent work includes television films and series as well as shorts and features.

Scott Michael Salame has been named production designer. A visual artist, producer and designer, Scott is an Indie Series Award nominee for Best Production Design for "Pride: The Series."

Makeup designer Angela-Lynn Ware rounds out the production team. Her work has been seen on MTV, VH1, YouTube, BET, Bravo, Investigation Discovery and Oxygen.

Created and written by "He's With Me" creator/writer Jason Cicci, in "Cady Did," Ms. Huffman plays a fictional version of herself, allowing her to poke fun at aging, the entertainment business and starting over.

The indiegogo campaign describes "Cady Did" as "the lovechild of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Green Acres.' With no options left in the big city, Tony Award winner Cady Huffman is forced to slink back to her small hometown after an embarrassing audition video goes viral. Humiliated and broke, she finds herself running a local public access TV station. As her past and present collide hilariously, Cady is forced to either grow up or GIVE up. Much to her dismay, she's never been a quitter."

Awarded a Tony Award for the Broadway smash, The Producers, Cady Huffman has also been featured in The Nance, Big Deal, Steel Pier and The Will Rogers Follies, for which she was also nominated for a Tony Award. Recent television credits include "Difficult People", "Madam Secretary", "Blue Bloods", "Master of None" and the popular web series "He's With Me" for which she won an Independent Series Award.

While a recurring presence on television, Cady is also an accomplished cabaret performer, headlining at Feinstein's/54 Below and Birdland among others.

The online campaign for "Cady Did" is available at www.indiegogo.com and ends November 20th. The show plans to shoot all first season episodes the first few weeks in December for a Spring 2018 release online.





