CAATA to Host Online Information Session on The American Rescue Plan with The National Endowment for the Arts

The Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists, the national advocacy organization for Asian American Pacific Islander organizations and individual practitioners in the theater sector, is proud to announce that it will host an information session with representatives from the National Endowment for the Arts, speaking on the American Rescue Plan's Grants to Organizations program.

The Zoom webinar will broadcast Monday, July 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 PM CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PM PT | 11:30 AM AKT | 9:30 AM HT, and will be simulcast to CAATA's Facebook page and to its event page on Howlround Theatre Commons. Participants can also register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/caata-nea-webinar.

The Rescue Plan's Grants to Organizations program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible organizations including, but not limited to, nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes, and a wide range of other organizations that can help advance the goals of this program. Participants in the webinar will learn more about the application process, including eligibility requirements, application deadlines, and more.

Speakers from the National Endowment of the Arts will include Jennifer Chang, White House Liaison and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff; Ian-Julian Williams, Theater & Musical Theater Specialist; and Greg Reiner, Theater & Musical Theater Director, Performing Arts Division. They will be welcomed by CAATA President Leslie Ishii and CAATA Board Officer and CAATA ConFest Hawaii 2022 Co-Chair Leilani Chan.

For more information, please visit caata.net.