Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Stanley Join THE STARS OF BROADWAY SHINE ON THE DEAEF 20th Anniversary Benefit

The Drug Enforcement Administration Educational Foundation has announced new additions to its 20th Anniversary virtual benefit "The Stars of Broadway Shine on the DEAEF" premiering on Thursday, March 25 at 8 PM ET. The event will be hosted by Gary Morris (Les Misérables & La Bohéme) and Rema Webb (The Color Purple, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, etc.).

The broadcast will also feature appearances by the following:

Max Bartos (Sing Street)

Alexandra Billings (Wicked)

Bryan Cranston (2x Tony Award Winner - All the Way & Network)

Danny Gardner (NY Spectacular starring The Rockettes & Dames at Sea)

Larry Gatlin (The Will Rogers Follies)

Kelli James (Les Misérables)

Chrissie McDonald (Les Misérables)

Eric Nelsen (Tony Award Nominee - The Inheritance)

Rachel Resheff (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot: The Musical & Shrek the Musical)

Michael James Scott (Aladdin)

Emily Skinner (Tony Award Nominee - Side Show, The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliott & The Full Monty)

Elizabeth Stanley (Grammy Award Winner -Jagged Little Pill)

Rena Strober (Les Misérables)

Special remarks will also be given by the DEAEF's President and CEO, Jill L. Roberts, and DEA's Chief of Community Outreach, Sean Fearns.

"The Foundation is thrilled to celebrate 20 years of impact with so many impressive stars from Broadway! Throughout the event we will highlight the work of our inspiring instructors, coaches and educators who strive to make a difference every day so that we can prevent drug abuse and never lose a life or a dream. We will also commend our youth for their bravery and for focusing on positive outlets, especially during these challenging times." -- Jill L. Roberts, DEAEF's President and CEO

"The work of the DEA Educational Foundation is worthy of global recognition. The lives of young people from New York to LA in cities small and large have been directed away from drugs and replaced with athletics, dance and more. I'm excited to virtually share the stage with friends and truly spectacular talent." -- Gary Morris

"Mentors are everything. They can be one's guiding force, especially when the noise of life is swirling around. Through my own work with youth, I see the impact of positive programming, caring instructors and healthy expression through the arts. Programs such as those offered by the DEA Educational Foundation give children the opportunity to participate in engaging and meaningful activities, all while guiding them to a fulfilling life free of substance abuse." -- Rema Webb

To register for "The Stars of Broadway Shine on the DEAEF: 20 Years of Inspiring Our Youth & Communities" event, visit http://broadway.deaeducationalfoundation.org. Admission is free, donations are encouraged.

The event will celebrate the DEA Educational Foundation's two-decade span of making an impact on our youth and communities. Through education and prevention, the DEAEF provides the public with critical information about the dangers of drug abuse and instills hope through our positive and healthy after-school programs. The foundation continues to inspire youth by building their confidence, providing a safe outlet for self-expression, and offering an opportunity to focus on team building, all while under the supervision of a dynamic mentor.



In the words of some of Broadway's most iconic numbers, help the DEAEF guarantee that "we can't stop the beat" (Hairspray) and provide a platform for our youth to be on a path to "defying gravity" (Wicked). There is "no day but today" (Rent) to pledge your commitment and join us by securing these enrichment opportunities for "one day more" (Les Misérables). Don't miss this show highlighting "simply the best" (Tina! the Tina Turner Musical) of Broadway.