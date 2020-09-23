Bruce Sabath To Open Croton Arts Live Fall Festival

Opening Night Concert featuring Bruce Sabath, with Dan Micciche takes place this Friday, 6:15 pm.

For residents of Westchester and day-trippers from New York City, The Croton-on-Hudson Arts Festival has for years been a highlight of the arrival of fall.

Set in beautiful Senasqua Park on the Hudson River, rows and rows of artists booths dotted the grounds, with enticing food vendors, jugglers, magicians and musical acts, all creating the perfect fall vibe.Of course that's not happening this year.But Croton Arts Council's festival organizers have been working tirelessly to do what we do these days: bring the festival online!

So this weekend, Friday September 25th through Sunday the 27th, the Annual Croton-on-Hudson Arts Festival will become Croton Arts LIVE! Visitors to this FREE virtual festival will be able to browse the booths of over forty artists from around the region and the country. And the site lets visitors communicate with artists by phone, text or email (check out the demo of their prototype!): https://youtu.be/sxMDQ-GQliQ

The festival features a weekend-long roster of world-class musical acts that will be headlined by Bruce Sabath (Company, Cagney, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), who will open the event with a live-streamed outdoor concert on Friday, September 25th at 6:15pm. Sabath will be joined by Dan Micciche, music director of Broadway's Wicked, on piano. (due to COVID19 restrictions, in-person attendance is unfortunately extremely limited). Additional festival performers include urban jazz legend KJ Denhert and the scorching fiddle of Deni Bonet.Croton Arts Live is supporting Broadway Cares-Equity Fights AIDS, and has set up a dedicated BCEFA fundraising site for festival visitors.

Art and music lovers can register (for free) for Croton Arts Live Fall Festival at https://live.crotonarts.org/.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the last Broadway revival of Company (the 2006 Tony-winning revival directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza). He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath has long been an active supporter of BCEFA. He led the seasonal Red Buckets fundraising at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which was the highest-raising off-Broadway show in fall 2018, spring 2019 and runner-up in the fall of 2019. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run, which raised over $100,000 last fall, and nearly $82,000 in this August's virtual 5K.

Croton Arts Live Site: https://live.crotonarts.org/

Croton Arts Live Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1205355073144675/

