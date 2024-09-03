Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra To Present Silent Film THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA With Live Score

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will set the stage for a spine-tingling Halloween with two performances of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera on October 25, 2024, at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church. The event, featuring a special haunting late-night showing, will be accompanied by a live orchestral score that enhances the film's eerie atmosphere, making it a must-see event for both film enthusiasts and music lovers this fall.

The Phantom of the Opera is a landmark in horror cinema and silent film history, renowned for Lon Chaney, Sr.'s iconic portrayal of the disfigured composer who haunts the Paris Opera House. The film tells the chilling tale of the Phantom, a tormented musical genius living beneath the opera house, who becomes obsessed with a young soprano, Christine. His love drives him to terrifying acts as he attempts to make Christine a star, leading to a series of haunting and dramatic events. The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra's live score will intensify the film's eerie visuals, breathing new life into this classic horror tale. Set within the historic gothic architecture of St. Ann's, the combination of live music and iconic imagery will create a hauntingly immersive Halloween experience.

The score for this performance, arranged by Rodney Sauer, draws from a library of music once used in a silent movie theater in Colorado, now held at the American Music Research Center in Boulder. This compilation reflects the tradition of the silent film era, where theaters often created unique scores for each screening. “It's not a score that was heard on the first run of the movie, but it's a score that could have been heard,” says Sauer, offering an authentic glimpse into how The Phantom of the Opera might have been experienced in its original theatrical release. Adding to the evening's chilling ambiance, the performance will also feature the historical Peabody Memorial Organ, an instrument comprising 4,718 pipes, which will celebrate its centennial in 2025.

“Our presentation of The Phantom of the Opera offers a rare opportunity to experience one of the great classics of silent film with a live orchestral score,” said Maestro Phil Nuzzo, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra. “It's an ideal way to kick off Halloween week—melding the eerie narrative of the Phantom with the orchestra's powerful live performance. This fusion of film and music will create an atmosphere that's both haunting and electrifying, setting the perfect tone for the season.”

Guests are welcome to embrace the Halloween spirit by attending in costume.

The Phantom of the Opera will take place on Friday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church. Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/brooklynchamberorchestra/1275248.