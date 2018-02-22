'Broadwaysted' Welcomes THE BAND'S VISIT's Andrew Polk

He's appearing in his first musical on Broadway, he's our first actor from the epic Marvel Universe, and we talk about immortalizing his first sweater--lots of firsts as Andrew Polk from THE BAND'S VISIT gets Broadwaysted. This week, we're coming to you pre-matinee so we switched out the cocktails for coffee and donuts (and KIND Bars) while Andrew spills about his current gig on Broadway (the critically-acclaimed THE BAND'S VISIT) as well as his role in the binge-tastic Netflix series HOUSE OF CARDS.

Andrew shares his family connection to his current Broadway role, his experience working with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the upcoming film "The Week Of," and his work with the Cape Cod Theatre Project.

Game Master Kimberly introduces two hilarious new games called "The Downbeat" and "A Waiting Game" (with Lights of Broadway Show Cards), Andrew takes a trippy trip to Kevin's Corner, and Kevin and Bryan rave about their recent trip to THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW. We even hear about Andrew's upcoming TV show INSTINCT with Alan Cumming--so listen in and join our visit with new #FriendoftheShow Andrew Polk!

About Andrew : Andrew Polk is currently appearing in the critically-acclaimed musical The Band's Visit. Andrew began his career playing Epstein in the National Tour of Biloxi Blues and has since made numerous appearances in television, film, theater and commercially. He is perhaps best known for his work in "House of Cards," "The Good Wife," "30 Rock," "Person of Interest," and many others. Andrew founded The Cape Cod Theatre Project where he was the Artistic Director for 17 years. Andrew is also a teacher, teaching at NYU, AADA and privately. Upcoming projects include the Netflix film "The Week Of" with Chris Rock and Adam Sandler and the TV show "Instinct" with Alan Cumming.

About the Show : Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

