Broadwaysted Welcomes Andrew Briedis Back to Talk about the Best Performances of 2017

2017 was an incredible year for NYC theater and this week, the Broadwaysted crew is toasting the Best of 2017 and the excitement of 2018 in style! We're thrilled to be coming to you from the beautiful Fine & Rare on 37th street where we're enjoying incredible cocktails like a Smoked Old Fashioned with one of our best #FriendsoftheShow, Annoying Actor Friend Andrew Briedis.

We chat about all our favorite shows, our favorite performances, the Theatre MVPs of 2017, and things we can't wait for in the new year. We rave about ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, COME FROM AWAY, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Noah Galvin's performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and the many ways the stars of NYC theatre are shining across other mediums.

Kevin shares his amazing experience seeing HUNDRED DAYS at New York Theatre Workshop and his chat with cast member Jo Lampert and Andrew talks about how 2017 is the year he fell in love with Cats. Game Master Kimberly leads us all in "Did That Happen This Year?" and we make our Lights of Broadway Show Card Resolutions...oh, and the bar manager of Fine & Rare surprises us with another specialty cocktail.

It's a great time at a great restaurant drinking GREAT cocktails and chatting about a great year with a great friend so tune in as we end one year and start another the best way we can: Broadwaysted!

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

