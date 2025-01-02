Valev Laube Debuts 'Liminal' Streaming Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a dazzling start to the new year, Valev Laube, the celebrated Estonian-American musician, composer, and multimedia producer, has finally released his highly anticipated debut album, Liminal. Now available across all major streaming platforms, Liminal is a sonic journey 15 years in the making. This album is Laube's heartfelt gift to his supporters and a powerful statement of artistic maturity.

Esteemed for his innovative digital designs in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, Laube marks the culmination of a 15-year musical journey with Liminal, seamlessly blending contemporary compositions with reimagined Estonian folk tunes.

"Releasing Liminal on New Year's Day feels like the perfect way to close one chapter and step boldly into the next," shares Laube. "This album is a celebration of growth, transformation, and the in-between moments that define us. I'm thrilled to share these deeply personal songs with the world."

At the heart of Liminal lies a rich tapestry of contemporary folk-inspired compositions interwoven with Estonian heritage. The album features 18 tracks, including 15 original pieces and three reimagined Estonian folk tunes, meticulously crafted to resonate with listeners worldwide.

"The title Liminal reflects the transitional nature of life," Laube explains. "These songs were written during a time when I wasn't a child anymore, but I also didn't feel confident calling myself an adult. Each tune captures a story, a feeling, or a moment from that liminal space."

A standout feature of Liminal is its homage to Estonian folk music, with tracks like Tori Labajalg drawing from traditional melodies. "Krista Sildoja's teachings were instrumental in shaping my approach to this track," says Laube. "While my version may not follow strict conventions, it's my heartfelt celebration of our shared cultural heritage."

"This album reflects my journey through transformation and growth, merging diverse cultural influences into a cohesive musical narrative," adds Laube.

The response to Liminal has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics and fans alike have praised the album's emotional resonance and innovative blend of styles:

"Valev Laube's Liminal is an album that transcends boundaries. It's a heartfelt masterpiece that beautifully captures the nuances of transition and growth," raved one reviewer.

Another early listener described the experience as "an enchanting mix of the traditional and the contemporary. Valev's ability to weave personal narratives into his music is nothing short of magical."

One donor shared, "I've had The Tenth Game on repeat since I received the album. It's powerful, nostalgic, and deeply moving."

Laube's diverse background includes design projects for major brands like Kenneth Cole and Steve Madden, as well as a music production performed at the National Gallery of Art in 2016 as part of the European Cultural Week. As a musician, he has performed Estonian and Nordic folk music across Europe and North America, including concerts in Estonian community centers in New York, Lakewood, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Toronto, Canada.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Laube co-produced and performed in the multidisciplinary show Dawn till Dusk with dancer-choreographer Diina Tamm. The production, which fuses dance and musical interpretations of Estonian folklore, debuted in New York City in June 2022 and toured the East Coast, concluding with a homecoming performance in NYC in March 2024.

"Creating Liminal has been an incredible journey," Laube reflects. "From recording rough demos on an overheating Windows XP laptop to fully mastering these tracks, this project represents my growth as an artist and as a person. I'm beyond excited for listeners to discover the stories within these songs."

Liminal is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and all major streaming platforms.

Valev Laube is an Estonian-American musician, composer, and cultural advocate whose work bridges the gap between tradition and innovation. Based in New York City, Laube's music blends contemporary influences with folk traditions, creating a unique sound that resonates across cultures.