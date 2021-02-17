Broadway's Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman Get Married in Las Vegas!

Congratulations are in order! Broadway pair Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman have revealed that they have gotten married! The two took to Instagram to share that they got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on February 1.

Bradley Gibson's credit's include: Broadway: The Lion King, A Bronx Tale, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (The Public Theater), School For Scandal (The Red Bull Theater). National Tour: Chicago. Regional: The Last Goodbye (The Old Globe). TV: "Mozart In The Jungle." The Boston Conservatory. Endless thanks to my amazing family & friends, this incredible creative team, BRS/GAGE, BoCo 2013, and Tara Rubin Casting. @bradgibson91



Adam Hyndman's credits: Producer - The Inheritance NY & Off-Broadway: The First Noel, 50 Shades!, Marie Christine. Regionally: Hairspray, Children of Eden. TV: NBC's "The Sing Off." A Princeton graduate, Adam is a writer and wellness coach. @Adam_Hyndman @CoreRhythmFitness