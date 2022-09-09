Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KID CRITICS
BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!

Does your kid have a lot to say about Broadway? Submit them today!

Sep. 09, 2022  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is coming back for a new season! Now we're on the hunt for new junior correspondents.

We are looking for theatre-loving kids (age 6-12), who live in the New York City area, and have lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected kids will get the opportunity to see Broadway and off Boradfway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (with a YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS'.

Watch previous episodes of Kid Critics!

