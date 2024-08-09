BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/9/2024; Jobs In Patron Services, Education, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/8/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Playwrights Horizons - Director of Marketing and Communications

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Playwrights Horizons, one of the most prolific Off-Broadway theaters in New York, is seeking a creative and strategic Director of Marketing and Communications to lead marketing and audience development efforts that deliver on the goals of the company and continue to position Playwrights at the center of the New York and National theatre landscape. The ideal candidate has a passion for theater and will appl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager - Onsite Programming

Join the team at TADA! Youth Theater as a part-time, hybrid Education Manager - Onsite Programming! In this dynamic and administrative role, you'll work closely with our Director of Education to oversee and manage our exciting year-round musical theater programs for young people ages 3-14. We're looking for someone who is organized, has great interpersonal skills, loves arts education, enjoys working collaboratively, and can handle challenging conversations with confidence. If you're passiona... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sarasota, FL Open Call - Waitress and 59th Street Bridge at Florida Studio Theatre

Open Call – Waitress and 59th Street Bridge at Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre is hosting auditions for talented singer/actor/movers for our upcoming production of Waitress and singer/musicians 59th Street Bridge. Details: Audition Dates: Waitress Open Call: 9:30am-3pm (Lunch break from 1pm-2pm) 59th Street Bridge Open Call: 3pm-5:30pm Location: This open call will be hosted in the rehearsal studios on Florida Studio Theatre’s campus. We will be in Studio A. Signage will b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Manager

COSTUME SHOP MANAGER Ideal Start Date: September 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a full time Costume Shop Manager. Design experience a plus and design opportunities are very possible. This role reports to the Director of Production. Responsibilities include: - Supervising a full-time Assistant, intern and overhire stitchers. - Working as shop manager to help organize workroom, Overseeing wardrobe and maintenance. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager - School Partnerships & Teaching Artists

Join the team at TADA! Youth Theater as a part-time, hybrid Education Manager - School Partnerships and Teaching Artists. In this engaging and administrative role, you'll work closely with our Director of Education to oversee and manage our year-round musical theater school partnerships, serving young people ages 2-18! We're looking for someone who is organized, has excellent interpersonal skills, passionately advocates for arts education and teaching artistry, and can confidently handle challe... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WEST SIDE STORY auditions - Houston Grand Opera

West Side Story Houston auditions for Anita (dancer/singer/actress) and other youthful male and female cast members Preliminary Auditions – Saturday, September 14, 2024 Call Back Auditions – Sunday, September 15, 2024 On September 14 and 15, 2024, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will hold auditions for charismatic young dancers/singers (18+) of all ethnic and racial backgrounds to portray various roles in West Side Story, with a preference for Houston-area performers. Auditioning artists sho... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Much Ado About Nothing

Casting William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" playing at the Farr Best Theatre September 27, 28 2024. Non-equity. Please audition at the link on our website by August 15th.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New Face Talents Needed for Paid Photo shoot

Nationwide USA! The casting team seeks new face models for a fashion editorial and lifestyle campaign featuring a luxury shoe brand fashion magazines. You don't need special modeling experience but must be comfortable infront of camera and follow instructions See more details below. Rate: Paid Job : $2400 flat fee. Additional info: Location : To be confirmed. 5th August to 15th August 2024. The chosen applicant will be self-assured, at ease with the camera, and capable of both following instr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sound Design and Technology Supervisor

The Department of Theatre & Dance at Texas State University invites applicants for an instructor and supervisor in the area of Sound Technology & Design. The position is at the academic rank of lecturer and is a 9-month contract. This is an interim position with the opportunity to apply for the renewing position when the formal search opens. Required Qualifications: -Professional experience in a sound-related field -Experience with industry-standard audio equipment and design software ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts Engagement Administrative Associate

The Old Globe seeks an Arts Engagement Administrative Associate for a full-time position. Position provides logistical and administrative support for all Arts Engagement (AE) programs and select Humanities programs. Responsibilities include event coordination (including arranging catering, making travel arrangements, selecting and coordinating with vendors, creating event sheets and diagrams, managing guest invitations and communications, calendaring and reserving spaces, collaborating with oth... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

AUDIENCE SERVICES MANAGER

Department: Administrative, Front of House

Position: Part-Time seasonal, non-exempt. 10-25 hours/week based on the production schedule

Location: New York City, in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to work remotely pending the production calendar

Compensation: $25/hour

Start Date: On or about September 16, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

Job Title: Executive Assistant Reports to: Artistic Director & Managing Director Department: Administration FLSA Classification: Full-Time; Non-Exempt Salary: $18-$21/hour; with insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opport... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Senior Facilities Technician

Senior Facilities Manager Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota seeks a highly skilled Senior Facilities Technician. The full-time work is primarily repair and scheduled preventative maintenance followed by projects as needed. Requirements: • Ability to Lift 50lbs • Skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and carpentry • Experience in HVAC troubleshooting beyond component level • EPA Section 608 Certified • Knowledge of commercial and decorative lighting including neon, LED, and fluorescen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Supervisor

POSITION: Front of House Supervisor

DEPARTMENT: Operations

REPORTS TO: Director of Operations

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. Work schedule will be planned in coordination with the performance calendar with regular weekend, evening, and occasional holiday hours; regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm.

START DATE: T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Director

POSITION: Communications Director DEPARTMENT: Marketing, Communications, and Ticketing REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing & Audience Strategy LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm. START DATE: This position will be filled no sooner than approximately mid-September – early-October. POSITION AND RESPONSIBILITIES McCarter Theatre C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Music Director

Be a Star at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts! The Theater Music Director position is responsible for providing music direction for Patel Conservatory Theater productions, accompaniment for theater auditions, private lessons in vocal coaching, piano collaboration for live orchestras within PCT productions, and music collaboration for musical theater classes in a primarily K-12 environment. Additionally, this position will act as Music Director for the Broadway Star of the Future award... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Init... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Pianists

NDI seeks dynamic Pianists to join our teaching teams in NYC Public Schools for the 2024-25 school year! ABOUT NDI National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. Since our inception, more than two million children have been impacted through engagement in immersive, participatory dance programs with live music led by NDI’s p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Business Office Manager

Associate Business Office Manager Start Date: September 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks an Associate Business Office Manager. This candidate must have knowledge of and experience in non-profit organizations. Reporting to the Director of Finance and working closely with Managing Director. We are seeking a candidate with not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job. Res... (more)