BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/30/2025; Jobs In Casting, Advertising, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/30/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Prop Shop Manager / Props Artisan

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking PROPERTIES ARTISAN(S) / ASSISTANT PROP SHOP MANAGER(S) for our 2025 Artistic Year. This can be a FULL-TIME SEASONAL or FULL TIME ANNUAL position.

ARTISANS will work in tandem with full-time Prop Shop Manager / Resident Designer. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's first recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MOUNTAIN THEATRE COMPANY NYC AUDITIONS FEB. 18TH (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Seeking diverse triple threat performers ages 18 and up for Mountain Theatre Company’s 87th season. Must have incredible musical theatre-pop/rock voices, strong dance skills, great comedic instincts, and the ability to interact well with an audience. Mountain Theatre Company is committed to diversity and operates with a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, Mountain Theatre Company encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender id... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - TheatreWorks Silicon valley

In a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. Guided by the mission and values, this individual will be responsible for managing all the company’s business functions including general management, external and community relations, audience development, marketing, fund development, financial manageme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance and Administration - Ballet Hispánico

The Director of Finance and Administration (DFA) will lead all financial operations at Ballet Hispánico, establishing strong fiscal procedures and systems, and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Reporting directly to the CMD, the DFA will play a critical role in strategic decision-making and operational management, supporting Ballet Hispánico’s growth and capacity-building efforts. Overseeing a small yet dedicated team in the Finance and Operations departments, they will help to adv... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal Production Team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our Production Team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Syracuse Stage - Summer @ Stage 2025; Youth Musical Theatre Summer Camp Positions Available

Syracuse Stage is seeking to fill leadership roles for its youth summer-camp Program, Summer@Stage. Syracuse Stage seeks a Lead Teaching Artist AND a Music Director for musical theatre performing arts summer camps running four weeks, July 7th through August 1st, Monday through Friday for children grades 3-8. Class hours are from 9-3. The Teaching Artist and Music Director will work directly with Syracuse Stage’s Education Director, and a small team of college level teaching artists and p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Pianist Submissions for OFF THE CHARTS! Limited Return Engagement

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking submissions from talented pianists for our upcoming Limited Engagement of Off the Charts! Details: Off the Charts! (Limited Return Engagement) By Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, & Sarah Durham Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser Directed by Catherine Randazzo Choreographed by Ben Liebert AGVA Contract Show Dates Rehearsals begin: 2/18/2025 (TBD, based on availability) Opens: 2/27/2025 Closes: 3/16/2025 Synopsis Take a musical ride through... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting Director

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY The Casting Director/Artistic Ass... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Music Operations Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Music Operations Manager for its 2025 Season. The Assistant Music Operations Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Music Operations Manager, and work alongside the artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include assisting the Music Operations Manager with adherence and application of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and planning and executing the logistics of managing a prof... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Opera North Seeking Director of Development

Development Director, Opera North Opera North, located in Lebanon NH, is a nationally recognized cultural leader. The company, which celebrates its 43rd anniversary in 2025, is a professional producer of opera, musical theater and concerts in the culturally rich Upper Valley region of New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s principal season — June through August — consists of the annual Summerfest made up of concerts in historic locations, and three fully produced mainstage productions with ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Teaching Artistry & Stage Management Internships

Summer 2025 Internships Nashville Children's Theatre is seeking dedicated college students to serve as interns for in-person summer camps of 2025. Available Internships: - Teaching Artistry Internship: The Teaching Artistry Summer Internship offers college students and early-career professionals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in theatre education, creative drama, and artistic administration. As valuable members of the team, interns will serve as teaching assistants a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

Northern Stage, a dynamic LORT-D professional theater with a budget of $4 million in White River Junction, Vermont, seeks a Director of Individual Giving. This reimagined position will be responsible for a portfolio of donors capable of making annual gifts of $5,000+. Northern Stage actively engages audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational and outreach programs and serves more than 35,000 community members each year. Founded in 1997, Northern Stage has become the preem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Designer Needed for Spring Musical in Littleton, NH

Theatre UP is looking for a Lighting Designer for our Spring 2025 production of Kirkpatrick and O’Farrell’s musical “Something Rotten.” We are a non-profit community theatre organization in Littleton, NH. Performances are held at the historic Littleton Opera House. The Lighting Designer is responsible for the design and installation of the lighting and special electrical effects used in the production. We are a small organization with a great group of community volunteers that are excited to... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Designer Needed for Youth Production in Littleton, NH

Theatre UP is looking for a Lighting Designer for our Spring 2025 production of Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo JR.” We are a non-profit community theatre organization in Littleton, NH. Performances are held at the historic Littleton Opera House. The Lighting Designer is responsible for the design and installation of the lighting and special electrical effects used in the production. We are a small organization with a great group of community volunteers that are excited to pitch in where needed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scene Shop Project Manager

Tom Carroll Scenery is an established fabrication shop, building for theater and entertainment for over twenty-eight years. SCOPE OF WORK Project manage entertainment and theater projects from cradle to grave in the fast paced entertainment industry. Take off and procure all required materials. Create shop drawings from design drawings. Manage quality of build on shop floor. Manage build schedule with other project managers to ensure projects are on time. Manage client expec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Advertising & Media Coordinator

About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and a multi-disciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a nine-acre beachfront campus in Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, we provide diverse and accomplished artists with multi-week reside... (more)