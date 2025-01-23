BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/23/2025; Jobs In Booking, Development and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/23/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Teaching Artistry & Stage Management Internships

Summer 2025 Internships Nashville Children's Theatre is seeking dedicated college students to serve as interns for in-person summer camps of 2025. Available Internships: - Teaching Artistry Internship: The Teaching Artistry Summer Internship offers college students and early-career professionals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in theatre education, creative drama, and artistic administration. As valuable members of the team, interns will serve as teaching assistants a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

Northern Stage, a dynamic LORT-D professional theater with a budget of $4 million in White River Junction, Vermont, seeks a Director of Individual Giving. This reimagined position will be responsible for a portfolio of donors capable of making annual gifts of $5,000+. Northern Stage actively engages audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational and outreach programs and serves more than 35,000 community members each year. Founded in 1997, Northern Stage has become the preem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Designer Needed for Youth Production in Littleton, NH

Theatre UP is looking for a Lighting Designer for our Spring 2025 production of Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo JR.” We are a non-profit community theatre organization in Littleton, NH. Performances are held at the historic Littleton Opera House. The Lighting Designer is responsible for the design and installation of the lighting and special electrical effects used in the production. We are a small organization with a great group of community volunteers that are excited to pitch in where needed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scene Shop Project Manager

Tom Carroll Scenery is an established fabrication shop, building for theater and entertainment for over twenty-eight years. SCOPE OF WORK Project manage entertainment and theater projects from cradle to grave in the fast paced entertainment industry. Take off and procure all required materials. Create shop drawings from design drawings. Manage quality of build on shop floor. Manage build schedule with other project managers to ensure projects are on time. Manage client expec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Advertising & Media Coordinator

About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and a multi-disciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a nine-acre beachfront campus in Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, we provide diverse and accomplished artists with multi-week reside... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and a multidisciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a nine-acre beachfront campus in Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, we provide diverse and accomplished artists with multi-week resid... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant - Residency Coordinator

About the Hermitage Artist Retreat The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and multidisciplinary artist retreat uniquely serving artists, the creative process, and the community. The mission of the Hermitage is to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time. Located on a nine-acre beachfront campus in Manasota Key at the southern tip of Sarasota County, Florida, the Hermitage provides diverse and accomplished artists with multi-... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Fellows in Residence Program

ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio’s mission combines a commitment to artistic craftmanship with the connective power of live theatre: “To produce exceptional contemporary theatre in deliberately intimate spaces, fostering a more thoughtful, more empatheti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director- Dorrance Dance

The Executive Director (ED) will serve as the strategic and operational leader for Dorrance Dance, working in close collaboration with Founder & Artistic Director Michelle Dorrance and the Board of Directors. Together, they will lead the organization into a vibrant new phase of impact and growth that supports and uplifts the tap dance community and the artists who intersect with it. In addition to driving this transformative vision, the ED will oversee the Company's day-to-day administrative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Initiatives and Outreach

Position Overview Job Title: Director of Initiatives and Outreach FLSA Status: FT Exempt Compensation Rate: $46,000- $47,500 Benefits: Medical & Supplemental Insurance, 401k, PTO, Company Recognized Holidays, Barter Partnership Programs & Discounts Position Summary Barter Theatre seeks Director of Initiatives and Outreach to be a steadfast champion of new and existing program initiatives. This Senior Staff position is an integral part of developing relationships, embracing the divers... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Board Members

Join us in shaping the future of The Reveler’s Hour! We're looking for passionate, creative, and driven individuals to help us build a board of directors that will make an impact in our community. If you believe in the power of the arts and want to help steer our nonprofit theater to new heights, we want to hear from you. Together, we can make magic happen. 🌟 #BoardOfDirectors #NonprofitTheater #CommunityImpact #JoinUs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Bookings Manager

Job Description: Theatre Bookings Manager Classification// Non-exempt, Regular Full-Time Reports to // Risa Shoup, Co-Executive Director Location and Schedule// New York, NY; this is a hybrid role. Required on-site time will be coordinated with the Senior Venue Manager per the rental schedule's needs, with minimal remote work allowed on a regular basis. The Theatres are located at 502 W. 53rd St and are accessible via automatic doors, a service elevator, and ADA lifts. Key Relationships /... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a growth-minded candidate for the role of DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE to contribute to our expanding Development department. This individual will be a critical member of the team, temporarily reporting to the Interim Development Manager and then to the incoming Director of Philanthropy, and collaborating with our fundraising consultants. They will support efforts across all campaigns, initiatives, and events, including our annu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Rare Opportunity Available Sunset Playhouse seeks a multi-talented, experienced Managing Director to lead an established successful community-based entertainment organization in Elm Grove, WI. This is a new on-site position and offers the rare opportunity for the right candidate to assume responsibility for all aspects of the Playhouse including the long-term sustainability of the organization. The candidate must be a dedicated, creative, flexible professional and should have experience in th... (more)