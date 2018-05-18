BroadwayHD is Now Streaming Lincoln Center Concerts From Sutton Foster, Stephanie J. Block, and Andrew Rannells

Live From Lincoln Center Presents - Stars in Concert is a debut series from Live From Lincoln Center, showcasing some of the leading voices of the stage and screen - including Broadway favorites Sutton Foster, Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells. Now streaming on BroadwayHD and featuring exclusive, never before seen content, these incredible performers will illuminate their musical journeys to stardom - revisiting favorite songs, and delighting viewers with their versatility and captivating performances.

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster brings her irresistible talent and effusive charm to the intimate Appel Room for a headlining night of songs and stories with special guest, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff.

Show-stopping, two-time Tony-nominated performer Stephanie J. Block unleashes her immense voice and bold charisma for an unforgettable night of career spanning songs in the Appel Room.

Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells displays his superb vocal prowess and wry wit with a collection of exuberant songs spanning his early influences and pivotal roles.

Andrew Wilk is the Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center and director of episodes featuring Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells. Sutton Foster's Stars In Concert episode is directed by Annette Jolles.

Live From Lincoln Center is a cornerstone of performing arts broadcasting, presenting the world's greatest artists and performances in music, dance, and theater from Lincoln Center's renowned stages. Now in its 43rd season on PBS, the pioneering series-produced by Lincoln Center-has been seen by hundreds of millions of viewers since its debut and celebrated by 17 Emmy Awards and other honors for its broadcasting excellence. Additional Live From Lincoln Center content is accessible online at PBS.org.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You