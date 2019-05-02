BroadwayHD Will Stream West End 42ND STREET

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming platform for live theater, wants viewers to come and meet those dancing feet, when it debuts 42nd Street on the service on May 15th. A captivating filmed edition of the critically-acclaimed recent West End production of 42nd Street, BroadwayHD filmed the show specifically for the streaming service with the late, great theater producing and directing visionary Mark Bramble collaborating closely with Ross MacGibbon, who directed the filmed version. Bramble co-wrote the book for the original 1981 Broadway production that has been widely credited with helping revitalize the Great White Way in the early 80s. The BroadwayHD production of 42nd Street, which he helped edit for screen, marks one of Bramble's last theater projects before passing away earlier this year.

For BroadwayHD founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, Tony Award-winning producers and acclaimed filmmakers in their own right, capturing this production of 42nd Street was not just a special experience, but also showcases their mission to present the stage on screen in a whole new way.

They said, "42nd Street was a groundbreaking production that made Broadway accessible and appealing to the masses. It was especially fitting that we had the opportunity to tap into Mark Bramble to bring it now to BroadwayHD, where our mission is to make live theater accessible and affordable to fans across the globe. With close detail paid to every element of this iconic show in filming and editing, viewers will feel that they are sitting in the hottest seat in the house, even if its their living room couch!"

To ensure they would be bringing viewers the very best version of 42nd Street, the BroadwayHD team filmed in 4K, utilizing 8 cameras at three performances to capture the magic of the production at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London's West End. 42nd Street had the largest cast in the West End, with over 50 actors, tapping in unison, and featuring songs: 42nd Street, We're in the Money, Lullaby of Broadway, and Shuffle Off to Buffalo to name a few. The show tells the story of famed theater director Julian Marsh as he tries to mount "Pretty Lady," a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression. In addition to Mark Bramble directing, Randy Skinner, who worked on the 1981 Broadway production, choreographs, and Lord Michael Grade, Michael Linnit and Dr. Johnny Hon produced the stage show. Tams-Witmark is licensor of the show.

Prior to arriving exclusively on BroadwayHD, 42nd Street had a limited run in select movie theaters across the U.S. on May 1st as a special Fathom event. In addition, BroadwayHD will be supporting the release of 42nd Street on the service with digital and social media marketing, and other promotion. SONY, who has the original Broadway cast album will also be a co-promotional partner.

The debut of the West End production of 42nd Street on BroadwayHD is only one of a number of exclusive and ambitious projects that the team has filmed, and in certain cases live streamed for the service. Other recent productions include A Night with Janis Joplin, Ruthless: The Musical, and She Loves Me, the first ever live stream of a Broadway show which earned BroadwayHD a Guinness World Record.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including The King and I, An American in Paris, Peter Pan, Falsettos, and The Sound of Music. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com





