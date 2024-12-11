BroadwayCon Reveals First Slate of 2025 Panels and Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayCon has unveiled a first look at its programming schedule for BroadwayCon 2025. The BroadwayCon 2025 schedule features three days packed with events curated with Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators in mind. BroadwayCon 2025 will take place February 7-9 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

This first preview of the schedule features nearly 100 hours of original programming, with many more hours to be added in the coming weeks. BroadwayCon will host fan-led singalongs for everything from ensembles from the biggest Broadway shows to fan-favorite villains and antagonists, Show Spotlights featuring the cast and creative teams, and much more. BroadwayCon will also offer the unique chance to catch First Look performances from some of the newest and most talked-about shows on Broadway in the upcoming season on Friday, February 7.

With more being added regularly, current schedule highlights include:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

BroadwayCon First Look and Showcase

12:30–2:00 PM

Join us at BroadwayCon's First Look for an exclusive, can't-miss showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows on Broadway! The First Look showcase is a BroadwayCon mainstay - this is where we first heard Jenn Colella sing "Me and the Sky", where the Queens of SIX performed before their first Broadway preview, and so much more. Make sure you don't miss this year's amazing shows!

Politics on Stage: How Theater Reflects and Challenges Society

10:45–11:45 AM

Theatre has always been a powerful medium for exploring and challenging societal norms, offering a unique lens through which to examine the political landscape. Join us for a moderated panel discussion that delves into how contemporary theatre reflects and responds to pressing political issues.

Attendees will gain insights into the transformative power of theatre as both a reflection of society and a catalyst for change. This discussion will highlight how the arts can illuminate complex issues and inspire action, encouraging us all to consider the ways in which theatre challenges our perceptions of the world. Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of the intersection between art and activism through the lens of theatre.

Beyond Broadway: What's Happening in Regional Theatre

4:30–5:30 PM

What happens when you put three theatre influencers onstage who don't live in New York? A great discussion about how Broadway and Regional Theatre are connected. Bekah Walsh, Kate Reinking, and Ken Holda are all Broadway lovers with a love for the regional scene across the country. Bring your questions about regional trends, cycles, and more while they talk about the coolest shows they saw...this month.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Journey to Your Broadway Debut

9:30–10:30 AM

Join the hosts of Survival Jobs: A Podcast, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, as they welcome three busy and booked acclaimed actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2023-2024 season. We will get a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working survival jobs to make ends meet to getting representation, the audition process, and booking their first Broadway gig. You don’t want to miss this panel full of inspirational stories, advice for performers and pulling back the curtain on the Broadway Experience.

Crossing Curtains: Latin American Voices and the Broadway Exchange

1:15–2:15 PM

Experience firsthand stories from trailblazers like the first Latin American Billy Flynn and groundbreaking creators of original musicals from Peru and Mexico. Hear from an esteemed editor for performing arts books, a Grammy nominee, and visionary producers of Broadway cabarets, who have introduced Latinx and international talent to Broadway stages. Discover how their roots shape their storytelling and the ways they blend Broadway techniques with vibrant Latin American culture. Join us to celebrate their journeys, challenges, and triumphs in bringing new perspectives to musical theatre. You may even leave humming one of their new songs.

BroadwayCon 2025 Star To Be

2:00–3:00 PM

Now in its 8th year, the BroadwayCon Star To Be competition is the premier Broadway fandom contest where performers compete for a chance to win an amazing array of prizes. Join us for this program as we hear from the best and brightest up and coming BroadwayCon talents!

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

BroadwayCon 2025 Cosplay Contest

2:00–3:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate the wonderful artistry of this community as we crown the winners of the 2025 Cosplay Contest! If you would like to register for the cosplay contest and for complete details, please follow this link: http://www.broadwaycon.com/cosplay/

10:45–11:45 AM

Ever wondered how a Broadway story is born? Enter the world of book writing with industry icons Winnie Holzman (Wicked) and John Weidman (Assassins) as they discuss their experiences and expertise alongside Tony-winning author Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), whose recent book explores this important craft. Together, they’ll delve into the process of transforming ideas into narratives that inspire, move, and entertain. What's "Second Act Trouble" and how do you avoid it? How does an aspiring book writer hone their craft? From finding the heart of a story to balancing humor and pathos, this panel offers a rare glimpse into the minds of Broadway’s creative storytellers and celebrates the unsung architects of every great musical.

"We All Know That Something is Eternal": Cast and Creatives of Broadway's Our Town

2:00–3:00 PM

Thornton Wilder's Our Town, one of the most beloved plays of all time, returned to Broadway in 2024 with an all-star revival featuring Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, and Zoey Deutch. Broadway podcast host Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble) will be joined by members of the cast and creative team of this revival to discuss the process of putting together this production and what makes the play as beautifully relevant now as ever before.