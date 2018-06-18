Broadway on TV: Josh Gad, Billy Porter, Sara Bareilles & More for Week of June 18, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 18, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Josh Gad, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 18th:

John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon - TODAY

Josh Gad & Andrew Lloyd Webber in Crosswalk the Musical - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

James Corden - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Tuesday, June 19th:

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Sarah Jessica Parker - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Thursday, June 21st:

Fran Drescher - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Cynthia Nixon - THE VIEW

Billy Porter - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, June 22nd:

Raven Symone - THE TALK

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

