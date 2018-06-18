Broadway on TV: Josh Gad, Billy Porter, Sara Bareilles & More for Week of June 18, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 18, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Josh Gad, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, June 18th:
John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon - TODAY
Josh Gad & Andrew Lloyd Webber in Crosswalk the Musical - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
James Corden - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Tuesday, June 19th:
Steve Martin & Martin Short - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
Whoopi Goldberg - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Sarah Jessica Parker - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Thursday, June 21st:
Fran Drescher - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Cynthia Nixon - THE VIEW
Billy Porter - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Friday, June 22nd:
Raven Symone - THE TALK
Photo Credit: Walter McBride