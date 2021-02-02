Broadway for Racial Justice Presents BFRJ REVIVAL Featuring Brandon Michael Nase, Shaunice Alexander and More
BFRJ Revival will take place every Friday of February at 7pm ET via YouTube Live!
Broadway for Racial Justice will present "BFRJ Revival" every Friday of February at 7pm ET via YouTube Live! The concerts will feature performances by Shaunice Alexander, Shayla Brielle, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Arnold Harper, Aaron Harrington, Mariah Lyttle, Jhardon Milton, Brandon Michael Nase, Ines Nassara, L Morgan Lee, and Nasia Thomas.
Tickets can be purchased through www.bfrj.org for $10. Viewers also have the opportunity to purchase a ticket that will provide access to a link in which they can join a Zoom Watch Party to celebrate in community with some of BFRJ's Ambassador team members including: Alex Boniello, Gabrielle Carrubba, Ben Cook, Andrew Barth Feldman, Erika Henningsen, Caitlin Houlahan, Olivia Kaufmann, Derek Klena, Isabelle McCalla, Ashley De La Rosa, Gianna Yanelli and more!
BFRJ Revival was created to provide amplification to Black artists and to serve as a community celebration of the artistic contributions of Black artists from the past and present. BFRJ will be amplifying, educating, and celebrating throughout the month of February and "BFRJ Revival" hopes to provide a release at the end of each week to remind the community that we are not a trend and that BIPOC-produced art is vital to the transformation of the theatre industry. "BFRJ Revival" and all BFRJ Black History Month programming was made possible by gifts from the community at-large, including Moulin Rouge Broadway, BCEFA, James Nederlander, The Miranda Foundation, and Jeffrey Sellers.
Broadway for Racial Justice fights for racial justice and equity by providing immediate resources, assistance, and amplification for BIPOC in the Broadway and Theatrical community at-large. In doing so, we help to create safe spaces throughout the theatre community for creativity and artistry to thrive.
