Broadway at the Cabaret: Paul Alexander Nolan, Eva Noblezada & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, April 28 - May 4, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz

April 28, 30 and May 1, 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) present their new work in development at Feinstein's/54 Below. After sharing the stage in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rent, and The Last Five Years, Sherie and Norbert reunite once again for an investigation of their twenty plus year creative partnership in musical theatre. This will be a night you won't want to miss!

Eva Noblezada: Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something

April 28 at Green Room 42 - BUY TICKETS

Eva Noblezada, star of the Hadestown on Broadway, and Tony-Nominee for her star turn as Kim in the 2017 Miss Saigon revival, returns to The Green Room 42 in Eva Noblezada: Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something. After a record-breaking sell out run of her first solo show, and much anticipation, Eva returns with an all new show, back by public demand.

Joe Iconis & Family

April 28 & 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

Broadway Sings Unplugged: Pink

April 29 at Green Room 42 - BUY TICKETS

The team behind the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series is thrilled to bring the second concert of their year-long residency to The Green Room 42! The series will feature acoustic, "unplugged" versions of the brand new arrangements that were written for the original series at the Highline Ballroom, which was dubbed "sheer brilliance" by the New York Times. Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away), and Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) will perform unplugged arrangements of P!nk's hits.

Paul Alexander Nolan feat. Carmen Cusack and more

May 3 & 4 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Paul Alexander Nolan has strongly impressed Broadway audiences with his starring roles in Escape To Margaritaville, Bright Star, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once, Chicago, and Doctor Zhivago, with a voice that "stops the audience's collective breath" (The Washingtonian) and has "rocked the emotional roof" (DC Metro Arts) through his extensive career. Lauded by The New York Times as having an "expressive voice and wide acting range," Paul now brings his long-awaited cabaret solo debut to Feinstein's/54 Below! This musical road trip will feature a variety of styles from musical theatre to rock, country, bluegrass, folk, and pop. Paul will be joined on May 3 by special guest Carmen Cusack (Tony nominee for Bright Star, Wicked) and more to be announced!





