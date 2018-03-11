Broadway at the Cabaret: Lena Hall, Jennifer Diamond, Kyle Taylor Parker & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, March 11 - March 17, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Jennifer Diamond

March 11 at Green Room 42

This musical theatre actress has managed to balance married life in the country and a hectic city schedule, while pursuing that elusive first Broadway Show. Jen has earned her chevrons with productions of LES MISERABLES, EVITA, RUTHLESS!, INTO THE WOODS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, among them, and has cut her cabaret teeth on previous club appearances at Joe's Pub and Feinstein's/54Below. She's now bringing her latest show with fresh material and continued "Tales of Adventure" to midtown's hottest new room in the heart of Times Square, The Green Room 42. Her show is, once again, directed by longtime pal Richard Jay-Alexander, who continues honing her skill set and and is as determined as she is, to pursue her Broadway career. "

Kyle Taylor Parker: The Soul Session

March 11 at Green Room 42

Kyle Taylor Parker makes his Green Room 42 debut in THE SOUL SESSION, an evening of showtunes and pop standards reimagined into soul stirring arrangements. The evening will feature music from Hairspray, West Side Story The Color Purple and more. The evening is set to be a celebration of soul and all things Broadway. Directed by Known for his work on Broadway in the original casts of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Kinky Boots, and for headlining the first national tour of Kinky Boots,makes his Green Room 42 debut in THE SOUL SESSION, an evening of showtunes and pop standards reimagined into soul stirring arrangements. The evening will feature music from Hairspray, West Side Story The Color Purple and more. The evening is set to be a celebration of soul and all things Broadway. Directed by Nathan Peck with Music direction by Joshua Stephen Kartes

Ethan Paulini & Friends

March 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Ethan Paulini founded the independent studio #ethancoaches in 2012 and it has since grown to include over 250 clients. From Broadway to TV, regional theatre to national tours, #ethancoaches clients are everywhere. Now, for one night only you can catch them all in concert at the famed Feinstein's/54 Below. From seasoned Broadway vets to the stars of tomorrow, get ready for an unbelievable lineup of music. The show will feature performers from some of Broadway's biggest hits like The Book of Mormon, Frozen and Beautiful. Hosted by Ethan and a special guest Broadway star, this is a night where someday you'll be able to say "I saw them when...." Co-hosted by Christina Sajous. Musical Direction by Nissa Kahle. Featuring: Keziah John-Paul (The Book of Mormon), Alaina Mills (Beautiful), Kelechi Ezie (The Book of Mormon), Leasen Almquist (Annie Get Your Gun), Alison Mahoney (Evita), Chad Burris (The Book of Mormon), and Gracie Winchester (Annie Get Your Gun).

Lena Hall

March 13 - 17 at Cafe Carlyle

How you know her: Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots

Tony-winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, The Art Of The Audition: From Falling Apart to Nailing The Part, March 13-17. Experience the ups and downs of a Broadway life through reenactments ofLena Hall's most unforgettable-and regrettable-musical theater auditions. From epic fails to career-defining "Nailed it!" moments. Featuring songs from Wicked, Cats, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Rent and more. Accompanied by the incredible Brian Nash.

54 Salutes Frank Sinatra

March 17 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more. This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

