Broadway at the Cabaret: Alice Ripley, Hailey Kilgore, The Revival Cast of JOSEPH & More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 27 - February 2, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: 25th Anniversary Concert of the Broadway Revival

January 28 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Go, go, go, Joseph! The one and only Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opened twenty-five years ago. To celebrate this technicolor anniversary the original Broadway revival's cast is reuniting at Feinstein's/54 Below to share the songs and stories of one of the world's most beloved musicals. Join 19 members of the original revival cast and more as they once again share the glorious musical dreamcoat.

Amanda Green AF! ** And Friends (Wait, what did you think it was?)

January 28 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

The Birdland Theater is proud to have two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green in residence with her monthly show, "Amanda Green AF!". Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of funny and moving original songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. Amanda is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown and Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda & composer Curtis Moore. On Monday, January 28, Amanda's guests will be Kelli Barrett (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Doctor Zhivago), Leah Hocking (All Shook Up, Billy Elliot), Clarke Thorell (My Fair Lady, Hairspray), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen, Heathers), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe, On the Town), and Wayne Wilcox (The Normal Heart, Gilmore Girls).

Hailey Kilgore

January 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Tony and Grammy Nominated, Hailey Kilgore, star of Once On This Island and the upcoming NBC's "The Village," makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Mirrors, a night of celebration of the music that has influenced her meteoric rise. Featuring music from a myriad of genres from Alicia Keys to Jason Robert Brown this will be a night to remember. Join this star as she shares her own fascinating personal story from a young girl to the Broadway stage.

54 Sings Your Favorite TV Show Themes

February 1 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Do you love TV? Do you enjoy singing along with those "oh-so-famous" opening theme songs? For one night only, your chance to enjoy all of those beloved themes comes to the 54 stage. Delight in timeless classics like "The Golden Girls" and "FRIENDS" as well as modern hits such as "True Blood" or "The Big Bang Theory." Performers include Connor John Gillooly (School of Rock), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Patrick Garr (Mean Girls), Deonte L. Warren (Aladdin), Mike Ryan (Newsies) and more.

Alice Ripley

February 1 and 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, the multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below alongside Brad Simmons in a brand new show of re-imagined duets. Through personal accounts and carefully chosen "musical remedies," Ripley Prescription shares both funny and poignant stories of how musical theatre heals our broken hearts. Expect to hear many of your favorite songs from Next to Normal, The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, and more, all in perfect harmony. The night is sure to be just the right medicine for all your ailments.

