Broadway and Film Composer and Conductor Marvin Laird Passes Away at 85

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marvin Laird the award-winning Broadway and film composer, conductor and musical director for world famous artists passed away on December 2, 2024 at age 85 from natural causes.

Performers, directors and choreographers expressed praise for Marvin’s prodigious talent and most notably, the man himself. “My beloved Marvin hadimpeccable style, a delicious sense of humor, and his generous spirit made everyone he worked with fall in love with him,” commented Bernadette Peters, Broadway Legend and multiple TONY award winner. “I was a major beneficiary of Marvin’s genius and generosity of support and love,” continued Ms. Peters.

Marvin’s credits include conducting the hit Broadway Shows, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy,and Follies. He conducted concerts for Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, Diana Ross, Cass Elliot, Dusty Springfield and Goldie Hawn. He also wrote dance music for films Hello, Dolly!, starring Barbra Streisand, and New York, New York, starring Liza Minnelli and Robert DeNiro, ballets, Smile with My Heart and Robert Altman’s film, The Company, scoring popular TV shows such as Dynasty andThe Love Boat and composing the score for Ruthless! The Musical, the 1992 award-winning musical which continues to find new audiences nationally and internationally.

Born on October 26, 1939 in Kansas City, KS, Marvin is survived by Joel Paley, his partner in marriage and co-pilot for forty-eight years, his brother and sister-in-law, Larry Lee and Jeanne Laird, and nieces, Lana Whittaker and Lynnette Norcross.