Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With 2-For-1 Tickets

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week begins today, offering visitors and New Yorkers two-for-one tickets to nearly 20 Broadway shows with performances today through February 4, 2018. Also returning this season is NYC Broadway Week Sweeps where consumers can enter for the chance to win a free pair of tickets to 14 select Broadway performances. Supported by The Shubert Organization, enter the sweepstakes now for the chance to win the first drawing on January 22, and enter again after January 24 for the second drawing on January 29. Visit nycbroadwayweeksweeps.com to enter (official rules and terms and conditions apply; see website).

Two-for-one tickets or ticket upgrades are still available to 18 of the 19 shows participating in NYC Broadway Week:*

A Bronx Tale

Aladdin

Anastasia

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Chicago

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart

Kinky Boots

Latin History for Morons

The Lion King**

Once on This Island

The Parisian Woman

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

School of Rock

SpongeBob SquarePants

Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**Currently sold out.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with American Express, The Broadway League, Ticketmaster, Telecharge and Audience Rewards. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,128,000 tickets, generating nearly $77 million in revenue for Broadway.

Furthermore, New Yorkers and visitors are encouraged to seek out the ultimate-value week this winter, January 29 through February 4, when three of NYC & Company's signature programs align: NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See WeekSM. Hotel savings are also available as the winter season offers the most attractive hotel rates of the year, particularly on the evening of Super Bowl Sunday (February 4). For all there is to do in NYC this winter, visit nycgo.com/winter.

